Tambuwal: I’m under pressure to run for president

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, says he is under pressure to run for president in 2019.

He said this while addressing associations of students, youths and resident communities who paid him a solidarity visit on Wednesday.

“I have been receiving advice and encouragement from our leaders, peoples across the country and even from abroad to contest for presidency and this pressure has been mounting,” he said.

“It is not my making but the quantum of pressure from everywhere because of leadership gap in the country.”

He added that he would make his position known on the matter “in days to come”.

Responding, Bashir Gorau, leader of the groups, pledged their support to the governor.

“We are tired of waiting, we want you to declare your position now,” he said.

Tambuwal defected from the All Progressives Party (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on August 1.

He said after wide consultation, he opted to return to the PDP which, according to him, has learnt from the mistakes of the past.

Tambuwal described the ruling party as a “sanctuary for the corrupt” while announcing his return to the PDP.

He was elected speaker of the house of representatives under the platform of PDP but defected to APC in 2014.