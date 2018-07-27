Tambuwal set to announce defection from APC

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state will any moment from now announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), TheCable understands.

Tambuwal has his eyes on running for president in 2019 and is the preferred choice of PDP governors, according to party insiders.

Most members of the Sokoto state house of assembly are expected to move with him to his new party.

TheCable previously reported that three APC governors would be moving to PDP, namely Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara) and Tambuwal.

While Ortom has already defected, Ahmed has hinted that he is on his way out.

Tambuwal, who defected to APC when he was speaker of the house of representatives in 2013, does not need to resign his governorship to contest in the presidential primary of PDP.

Four members of the house of reps defected to PDP on Tuesday.

They are Aminu Shehu Shagari, Kabiru Marafa Sokoto, Abdulsamad Dasuki and Bashir Salihu.

Also, Ibrahim Danbaba, one of the three senators, has left APC for PDP.

Tambuwal’s predecessor as governor, Aliyu Wamakko, now a senator, is also expected to return to PDP.