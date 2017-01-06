Tell the world how DSP Alkali was murdered, Wike challenges Nigeria Police

Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Nigeria Police to inform the world how and where DSP Mohammed Alkali was murdered during the rerun legislative elections.

The governor also wondered why the Police have refused to make public alleged communication between an opposition party chieftain and the killers before the DSP was brutally murdered.

Governor Wike, who spoke, yesterday, when he granted audience to the management of a private newspapers company, said: “The Police should let the world know where the DSP was killed. In which polling unit was he killed? The former Commissioner of Power who was mentioned by the killers, has he been questioned? Where is the call log between the former commissioner and the killers? Have they checked the discussions between the commissioner and the arrested killers? They know the truth, but they want to cover a lot of things. The Army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest, was there a polling unit in the forest?”

He claimed that the steps being taken to blackmail the state government would fail because the Rivers people could not be cowed and appealed to journalists to always defend the truth and speak out regularly.

According to the governor: “The survival of democracy, to a large extent, depends on a vibrant media. Certain things happening in the country must be made public by the media.