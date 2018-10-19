Ten Things To Know About Ooni’s New Wife, Prophetess Naomi

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Here are ten things to know about her:

1. The new Queen is 25 years old

2. She is a prophetess.

3. She is the Founder/President of En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

4. She started public ministry at the age of eighteen

5. She became a full-time evangelist in October 2011.

6. Necessary rites were performed before she was announced.

7. Ooni Says he chose her because of the fear of God in her

8. She celebrates her birthday on every 15th of April

9. Her husband prefers to call her “adorable queen”.

10. Her emergence led to jubilation in the palace