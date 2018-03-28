Tenure Elongation :Tinubu Hails Buhar

Tenure Elongation :Tinubu Hails Buha

National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has praised President Buhari’s reversal of the tenure elongation as a boost to those who “cherish democracy and legality . In a Facebook post by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, signed by Tinubu himself, he was effusive in his praise of the president’s stance. Produced below is the post

“The President has spoken. Today is a good day for those who cherish democracy and legality. His action will also serve to strengthen the party by allowing party members, including present incumbents, to seek to contribute to the party by vying for executive offices as they see fit. His action will go far in advancing the process of internal reconciliation that is now underway. It is a time for the party to move forward and begin to plan and organize the needed congresses according to the existing timetables…”

-Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacting President Buhari’s speech at APC NEC meeting where he threw out tenure elongation for the party’s executives