There’s heavy shooting in front of Ekiti Govt House – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has raised the alarm over heavy shooting at the Government House on Wednesday.

Fayose, in his twitter account said “Heavy shooting now going on in front of Ekiti Govt house by armed policemen brought by the APC.”

He then showed a picture of armed men in front of the Ekiti Government house and said: “This is the entrance to Ekiti Govt House now blocked by gun wielding mobile policemen.

“The plan is to prevent our victory walk slated for today but we will remain undeterred. Power of God and the people will prevail over Federal Power.”