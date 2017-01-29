Thousands attend RCCG Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally

Thousands of Rivers people on Sunday trooped to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) where the General Overseer Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye ministered.

Among the worshippers were Governor Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

Preaching under the theme: “The Almighty “, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye stated that God has the capacity to turn any situation around.

He called on the people to always look unto God for their blessings, pointing out that the 2017 Holy Ghost Rally would lead to several testimonies.

He prayed for Governor Wike, his government and the people of Rivers State. The cleric also prayed for Nigeria.

Adeboye said: “Father I commit everyone here today in your hand. Make the impossible, possible . Father, bless Rivers State. Bless our governor, bless his family and bless his government. Father, bless Nigeria “.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike described himself as a direct beneficiary of the 2016 Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which led to the validation of his election by the Supreme Court.

He noted that his administration has started fulfilling his promise of constructing the Obiri-Ikwerre, which is serving as an alternative to the airport road near the Adi

The governor assured that the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre under construction for the unity of the state will be completed and commissioned in May 2017 as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the state.

The Holy Ghost Rally witnessed special Christian renditions by the Redeemed Christian Church of God mass choir, while the Pastor-in-Charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 5, Pastor Belemina Obunge said by reason of the Holy Ghost Rally 2017, many people will have spectacular testimonies.