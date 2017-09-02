Three killed in Ogun as car plows into Eid-El Kabir prayer ground

Two people were killed Friday when a vehicle crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshippers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

A witness said the driver lost control of the car and plowed into the crowd leaving scores of other worshippers injured.

An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.

One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was ironically mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver.

At the time of filing this report, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle had been arrested, while the injured were taken to hospital.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES the killed policeman was an orderly to a divisional police officer.

Mr. Oyeyemi said investigation had commenced into the case.