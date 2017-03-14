Timi Frank begs APC staff not to go on strike

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the staff of the party not to carry out their threats of down tool and embark on massive protest against the leadership of the party over unpaid salaries and poor working conditions.

Frank, however, challenged his national chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to account for all the monies generated in the past from the sales of governorship forms and membership registrations.

The staff, according to a well reported story in the dailies on Tuesday, had complained of poor working conditions and and non payment of about three month salaries which they said might force them to stay off work very soon.

In a statement signed by Comrade Timi Frank on Tuesday in Abuja, he described the situation as shameful, even as he promised to take up the matter with some national leaders of the party.

Frank, who said some of the staff had actually complained to him personally before the case was reported in the dailies, noted that “non payment of staff salaries is a leadership problem in APC secretariat which I have been talking about.

“I will only appeal to the staff not to carry out their threats. It is on record that they have sacrificed a lot for the party right from the formation stage to where we are now. They should exercise patience because very soon a caring National Working Committee (NWC) leadership will emerge and all their complains will be adequately taken care of,” Frank said.

While demanding for accountability of the party’s financial status, Frank said: “It is high time we ask Chief Oyegun to explain how all the monies realised from sales of forms and party membership cards in the past have been spent.

“We have to do this because it is clearly becoming an embarrassing situation for us that common electricity bill this party can no longer be settled, not to talk of salaries. How much is the staff wage bill? And what happened to monies realised from Bayelsa, Edo and Ondo governorship primaries?

“I have said this several times that as far as Chief Oyegun lack capacity and long as he continue as our national chairman this kind of embarrassing report may be unavoidable to APC.”