Timi Frank throws weight behind TB Joshua on African Youths Project

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has showered praises on the head of Synagogue of All Nation Prophet T. B Joshua, for accepting a challenge to rally all other likeminds leaders across Africa continent on how to remedy various challenges confronting youths.

Prophet TB Joshua had in his address to all Africans, said God has instructed him to make himself available to provide solutions to various challenges facing African youths.

Frank, who said Prophet Joshua’s latest broadcast is a challenge to unite Africa, also believe that the man of God has always demonstrated as a true leader with a vision to better the lives of young men and women in Africa continent especially and entire world in general.

A statement signed in Abuja on Monday, the APC chieftain, called on the leaders at all levels, most especially the religious and political leaders to emulate and support Prophet Joshua’s move on how unemployment, neglect of youths, drugs abuse among youths and other social vices responsible for crisis in some countries across the continent could be addressed.

“What the man of God said is true. There is much poverty, unemployment and total neglect of youths by the governments across the Africa continent. It is high time African youths to come together and fight their common enemies, and also work together as one to prepare a better tomorrow for the continent.”

Frank, however, assured the man of God his support in his own capacity to mobilise youths across the continent for the project said “will better the lives of young men and women and the continent at large.”

According to TB Joshua, “Africa has neglected her youths. Africa has abandoned the youths to themselves. Africa has failed to make provision for the youths, whereas tomorrow’s Africa is the youths.

“When I think about the future of Africa, I have sleepless nights. Everything looks gloomy, frustrating, hopeless, dark, darksome, shadowy, shaded, dull, sunless and un-illuminated.

“We all take the responsibility for this state of affairs. What then is the way forward? The Lord has instructed me to make myself available and I know God, in His infinity, must have touched other Africans, so that we can come together to remedy this challenge.

“No African country can succeed alone. Africans need each other to develop. For example: West Africa needs Southern Africa and Southern Africa needs West Africa to develop. North Africa needs East Africa and East Africa needs North Africa to develop. Indeed, we are indispensable to each other; we cannot do without each other. No one is self-sufficient.

“Everyone has a contribution to make. Whether you are poor, rich, immigrant or refugee – you have a contribution to make.

“With regard to issues of illegal immigrants, drugs and other crimes, our duty is to work with the law enforcement agencies by giving them useful information. It is only when these agencies fail that we can lawfully protest.

“Dear Africans, we should not let other fellow Africans feel unwelcome to our countries.”