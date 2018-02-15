Tinubu currently meeting Oyegun, APC leaders in Abuja

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently holding a meeting with John Oyegun, APC chairman, and members of the party’s national working committee (NWC) at the headquarters of the ruling party in Abuja.

TheCable understands that the top on the agenda of the meeting is the task which President Muhammadu Buhari gave to Tinubu.

Last week, the president appointed Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved members of the APC.

When he visited the president on Tuesday, the APC leader said Buhari had given him the freedom to go about the reconciliation in a manner he considers appropriate.

