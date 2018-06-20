Tinubu to Ekiti voters: We have modified Fayemi… he’s now smart and intelligent

Ahmed Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Kayode Fayemi, the party’s candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, is smarter and more intelligent.

According to NAN, Tinubu said this on Tuesday while addressing the crowd at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado-Ekiti, venue of the APC mega rally.

Tinubu charged Ekiti indigenes to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and “vote for Fayemi”.

He said: “We are sure that Ekiti people are wise and intelligent, and they want a better life, but anybody who desire a good life must take steps to improve his or her lifestyle.

“I want to encourage you to vote for Kayode Fayemi, because we have modify him, he is now smart, intelligent and ready to serve Ekiti people better.”

Also speaking, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo charged Ekiti indigenes to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state and vote for the APC.

“It is time to bring to an end, the government of the PDP and vote for the APC and our candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi in the July 14 governorship election,” he said.

“With APC in government, era of sufferings in Ekiti is over, do not try to give the PDP another chance, we shall provide adequate security before, during and after the election to guarantee your safety.

“Ekiti is about to experience a new progress‎ and development, but if Ekiti people wish to benefit from the progressives blessings, let everybody vote for Fayemi.”

Odigie Oyegun, national chairman of the APC, said Fayemi is the only candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election ‎that could deliver the people from hardship and suffering.

“I wish to appeal to all Ekiti people that APC is only party that can change your sufferings to abundant blessings and progress,” he said.

“We are counting on Ekiti people to vote for Kayode Fayemi to change the lives of the civil servants and pensioners.”