Tinubu, top APC members head to Daura

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to lead top members of the ruling party to Daura, Katsina state, for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari hails from Daura.

According to NAN, the APC leadership and top chieftains of the party would be converging on Daura to commiserate with the president who recently lost two members of his extended family.

Tinubu and Bisi Akande, former interim chairman of the APC, met with Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on February 13.

Akande had said they did not visit Buhari for political reasons but to condole with him over the loss of his family members.

Quoting, a source the news agency said Saturday’s meeting might go beyond condolence.

“Look, in the next few weeks and months the president will continue to receive different groups and organisations whose sole aim is to put much pressure on him to declare his intention for re-election in 2019,” the source reportedly said.

“So, those Nigerians calling on him to seek reelection would continue to seek audience with the president with hope that he will finally agree with them to sustain continuity in APC-led administration, come 2019.”

Buhari hosted APC governors in Daura on Friday.

SOURCE: The Cable