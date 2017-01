LEFT TO RIGHT: SP Awe Kayode of SEC Police Unit, SP Ogbuefi Henry-King Head of SEC police unit, Rev. Fr. Ukeje Samuel Ikechukwu, the Complainant, Mrs Ifunayanchi Atuorah and ASP Onuoha Uka when Ikechukwu was presented with a cheque of N1.5m recovered from illegal sale of his shares in Abuja, weekend.