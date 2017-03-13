Topup Africa introduces FCT residents to phone based business

..Urge Nigerian to embrace technology

As parts of efforts to cushion the effects of the current economic

recession in the country, a firm, Topup Africa limited, has empowered

hundreds of residents of the federal Capital Territory (FCT) on how to use

their mobile phones to make wealth.

The residents who came from various part of the city did not, however,

leave the venue without free recgharge cards of their choice to start with.

While addressing the gathering at the weekend in Abuja, the co-convener of

Citizens Action To Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala,

who was a guest speaker, said the opportunity technology is bringing to

Nigerians is enough to find solutions to some of the challenges people are

facing during recession.

“We are busy looking for solutions for many things but many people don’t

know that through technology they could get solution to medical situation,

security situation and some other challenges in our immediate homes.

While commending the organiser for what he described as a life impacting

empowerment program, Comrade Wala said lack of information has kept many

people in the dark, hence the need for more of such empowerment event.

“The opportunity the technology is bringing to us is enough to empower

millions of people. It is enough to give us solutions to various challenges

of life. What Topup Africa is introducing to us is a reality, it is not a

magic but something that will be beneficial to us.”

The Business Manager of Topup Africa, Mr. Henry Chima, said his

organization is an empowerment platform, “actually, it is a Mobil wallet

that we have created which will help people who download it to sell

airtime, DSTV, Internet subscription and electricity recharge to other

people and make profit on it.”

On recession, he said “this is the best opportunity now that the country is

in recession, we said that this economic situation the country is now

people can actually us Topup Africa to get out of recession.

Chima added that his organision is currently using recharge cards as it

primary product because “whether there is recession or not people still

make calls, subscribe for data, recharge metters and using airtime, so that

is a virgin market for anybody to tap into.

“Topup Africa gives five percent profit on every recharge you make whivh is

an opportunity for people who do not have job othrr people who want to make

more income for themselves.

He called on all Nigerians who have smart phones to immediately download

the Topup Africa to start make money instead of using their phones for

unproductive ventures.

In an interview with newsmen, a participant, Victoria Benjamin, who

commended the organisers of the empowerment programme, said such event has

given her opportunity to start using her phone to make money even as a

student, calling on government at all levels to encourage such an

empowerment program often.

In his own, Mr. Ozor Josphat, urged the organiser not to limit the event at

the city center alone.

“This kind of even ought to have taken place in villages because that is

where they needed it most. People are living in abject poverty and if this

kind of empowerment is given to them I believe it will raise their standard

of living,” he said.