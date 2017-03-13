Topup Africa introduces FCT residents to phone based business

..Urge Nigerian to embrace technology
As parts of efforts to cushion the effects of the current economic
recession in the country, a firm, Topup Africa limited, has empowered
hundreds of residents of the federal Capital Territory (FCT) on how to use
their mobile phones to make wealth.
The residents who came from various part of the city did not, however,
leave the venue without free recgharge cards of their choice to start with.
While addressing the gathering at the weekend in Abuja, the co-convener of
Citizens Action To Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala,
who was a guest speaker, said the opportunity technology is bringing to
Nigerians is enough to find solutions to some of the challenges people are
facing during recession.
“We are busy looking for solutions for many things but many people don’t
know that through technology they could get solution to medical situation,
security situation and some other challenges in our immediate homes.
While commending the organiser for what he described as a life impacting
empowerment program, Comrade Wala said lack of information has kept many
people in the dark, hence the need for more of such empowerment event.
“The opportunity the technology is bringing to us is enough to empower
millions of people. It is enough to give us solutions to various challenges
of life. What Topup Africa is introducing to us is a reality, it is not a
magic but something that will be beneficial to us.”
The Business Manager of Topup Africa, Mr. Henry Chima, said his
organization is an empowerment platform, “actually, it is a Mobil wallet
that we have created which will help people who download it to sell
airtime, DSTV, Internet subscription and electricity recharge to other
people and make profit on it.”
On recession, he said “this is the best opportunity now that the country is
in recession, we said that this economic situation the country is now
people can actually us Topup Africa to get out of recession.
Chima added that his organision is currently using recharge cards as it
primary product because “whether there is recession or not people still
make calls, subscribe for data, recharge metters and using airtime, so that
is a virgin market for anybody to tap into.
“Topup Africa gives five percent profit on every recharge you make whivh is
an opportunity for people who do not have job othrr people who want to make
more income for themselves.
He called on all Nigerians who have smart phones to immediately download
the Topup Africa to start make money instead of using their phones for
unproductive ventures.
In an interview with newsmen, a participant, Victoria Benjamin, who
commended the organisers of the empowerment programme, said such event has
given her opportunity to start using her phone to make money even as a
student, calling on government at all levels to encourage such an
empowerment program often.
In his own, Mr. Ozor Josphat, urged the organiser not to limit the event at
the city center alone.
“This kind of even ought to have taken place in villages because that is
where they needed it most. People are living in abject poverty and if this
kind of empowerment is given to them I believe it will raise their standard
of living,” he said.