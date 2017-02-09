Traditional council, groups laud Fayose’s strides in Ado-Ekiti

The Ewi-in-Council, led by the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111, the Ado Progressive Union and other groups in the town have commended the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for the various development projects his administration is executing in the town.

The monarch, the APU and groups gave the commendation during a close door meeting held at the palace of the Ewi.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the people listed the various projects the administration was executing and praised the governor for the efforts despite the economic recession in the country.

While praying for the success of the administration, they urged the governor to carry the community along in the further development of the town.

Oba Aladesanmi said Fayose had done well for the town and Ekiti State at large.

“Many past administrations in the state did not see building a new Ojaba Market, a flyover and other great projects as priority, but Governor Fayose came and did all these. We thank the governor for the efforts and my joy is the completion of those projects and I pray that God will support the governor to the end and take him to higher heights,” the monarch said.

In his response, Governor Fayose said he was determined to leave positive impact on the lives of the people of the state.

‎”I don’t want the opposition to have space in the town and the palace. Not in term of fighting them, but with projects which will make them nonexistence. I will complete the ongoing hall project in the palace.

“Ado Ekiti is the sitting room of the state, visitors are welcomed and entertained in the sitting room, not bedroom.

” However, let me assures that no town or community will be neglected.

Speaking further on Ado, the governor said, “my plan is to create a city centre in Ado. I will start the phase one, governments after me will continue. My plan is to transform completely the face of Ado-Ekiti and I ask for support of the people of the town and the state at large,” he stated.

‎The Eyegba of Ado-Ekiti, Chief Mrs Abike Sonaike, later presented a gift to the governor on behalf of the Ewi-in-Council.