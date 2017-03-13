Tragedy in Benue as airman kills girlfriend who ‘meant everything’ to him

A non-commissioned officer of the Nigerian air force identified as Kalu BA has killed Oladipupo Solape, his lover and colleague.

The incident occurred at the Nigerian air force base in Makurdi, Benue state capital, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Less than two months before ending the love sojourn, the young officer, declared: “She’s everything to me.”

But on Saturday night, he took to his Facebook page to write: “My last night as an airman…. ask about me later and hear my story… you would b surprised.”

Earlier he had written: “RIP young blood… I wish myself that.”

And early on Sunday, he wrote: “4:36,” probably in reference to the time he took her life.

The motive behind his action is unclear, but there are reports that he decided to do so because he found out that she was dating a senior military officer.

While their relationship lasted, Kalu posted information about their private lives on social media, and tagged her on virtually all his posts on Facebook.

On January 20, he wrote: “Taking nice pix with my bae is my hobby,” and to prove this, he posted many of such photographs on Facebook.

Kal 2

Kalu with his estranged lover

That same day, he went down memory lane recalling how he met his estranged lover.

“It all started with a ‘Hello’. I remember vividly that Monday morning on the parade ground. Seeing such a beauty, pondering on what’s right to say to her. Everyone’s eyes were on her but my eyes were bigger,” he wrote.

“I was over blown by the wind of bravado, standing next to her. It was all about me looking like the beast while she was the beauty but today beauty fell in love with d beast and they both live happily ever after.

“My love story!!!”

KalAirforce

Lieutenant Kalu

Kalu gave the impression that he took his own life, but Ayodele Famuyiwa, spokesman of the air force, said he had been arrested.

He explained that Solape died at the hospital where she was rushed to.

“An airman and an airwoman were involved. They had a love relationship which resulted in the shooting. We do not yet know what transpired between them,” PUNCH quoted him as saying.

“She was initially rushed to NAF hospital, but when it was beyond their control, she was transferred to the state hospital where she died. The body has been recovered to our base now.

“The boy (Kalu) has been arrested. He did not die. The post on the social media is mere speculation. He is alive and in custody. Investigations are ongoing into the incident. We will unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.”