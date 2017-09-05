Two factions of NANS in a street fight over lecturers’ strike

Two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students have engaged each other in a street fight as they try to show support for either the Federal Government or the teachers in the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The lecturers have been on strike since August 13, in protest of conditions of service, state of education in Nigerian, among others.

During a public encounter in Abuja on Tuesday, the two factions of NANS engaged in a face off.

SOURCE: Punch