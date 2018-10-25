UEFA Champions League teams share €1.412bn bonanza

Football clubs that took part in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, and the ten teams eliminated in the play-offs, shared more than €1.412bn (£1.25bn) in payments from UEFA.

In a press release from the governing body, €50m (£44.3m) was shared among the 20 clubs that took part in last season’s play-offs. The ten clubs that went through to the group stage received €2m (£1.77m) each, with the other ten, who joined the UEFA Europa League group stage, each receiving €3m (£2.65m).

Every club was guaranteed a minimum payment of €12.7m (£11.25m) for participating in the group stage, while additional performance bonuses of €1.5m (£1.33m) for a win and €500,000 (£443,000) for a draw were also paid out.

Further bonuses were paid for each knockout round reached: €6m (£5.3m) for the round of 16, €6.5m (£5.7m) for the quarter-finals, and €7.5m (£6.64m) for the semi-finals.

Champions League runners-up Liverpool earned €11m (£9.7m) for their efforts, while winners Real Madrid received €15.5m (£13.7m). Monies from the market pool were divided according to the value of the TV market in each country.

Finally, a surplus of €89m (£78.8m) was allocated to all group stage clubs at the end of the campaign in proportion to the amounts generated by each club during the season.