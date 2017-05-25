US Government to Parley ANEEJ on Anti-Corruption strategies

The Anti-Corruption Senior Desk Officer State Department Bureau of African Affairs (International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office (INL) of the U.S Embassy Abuja), Mr. Kurt Hoyer has invited ANEEJ for a meeting involving Nigerian Government Anti-Corruption stakeholders. The meeting would take place at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting is being convened at the request of Kurt Hoyer, Senior Desk Officer from the State Department Bureau of African Affairs. Mr. Hoyer is visiting Nigeria to learn more about current efforts to fight corruption in Nigeria.

‘During the meeting, we would be interested in hearing about your (ANEEJ) organizations strategy to support the Anti- Corruption fight of the present administration and to determine how the U.S. Government can support those efforts. Considering the National Anti-Corruption Strategy is going through final reviews, at this meeting discussion would also be to understand in what ways assistance can be provided to ensure that Civil Society works with Anti-Corruption agencies to meet their mandate as stated in the NACS’, Adaeze Aki, Program Management Specialist, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office(INL) US Embassy, Abuja, stated.

The meeting slated for June 7 at the US Embassy, FCT, Abuja will involve other civil society organizations.