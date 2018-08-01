Veteran singer Tony Tetuila bereaved, loses mother

Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, a veteran singer better known as Tony Tetuila, has lost his mother.

The ‘My Car’ singer announced the passing of his mother in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Describing his mother as a “beautiful angel,” Tetuila said she will always remain in his mind.

He wrote: “Maami, God took you to a better place yesterday, heaven gained a beautiful angel……Rest in peace in Jesus name amen. You will always be on my mind…there is no one like you maami.”

The afro hip-hop artist has been off the music scene in the last couple of years.

He was a member of The Remedies, a pioneering Nigerian hip-hop music group consisting of Eddy Remedy and Eedris Abdulkareem.

They reunited on stage at the 2016 Headies awards.

The Remedies enjoyed commercial acclaim in the 90s and early 2000s when they were the biggest Nigerian music group.

During the last general election, Tetuila declared his intention to seek an elective position in the Kwara state house of assembly, to represent Irepodun local government.

The singer, however, failed to contest.

