Thousands thronged Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa state, on Saturday as a grand reception was held in honour of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president.

The reception, which saw Atiku make his 2019 presidential declaration, was hosted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa and the north-east.

Ben Murray Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, Uche Secondus, PDP chairman, were some of the dignitaries present at the grand rally.