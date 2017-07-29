VON refutes corruption allegation with pictures

PRESS STATEMENT: WE STAND BY OUR STATEMENT ON THE RIGHT TO REPLY

To substantiate our statement, we hereby publish the photographs of the Generating Set, the Furniture and the ICT Center.

The management of Voice of Nigeria (VON) on 26, August, 2017, was outraged when report reached us in the social media that we awarded contracts running into millions for the supply of generating set, furniture, ICT Center and for the completion of non-existing new Corporate Headquarters of VON and without any new office according to the report siphoned the money. This is far from the truth because of the following:

1. Plot 1386 Oda Crescent contrary to the report is one of the fruits of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war, which Mr. President in principle graciously referred Voice of Nigeria, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allocation. The occupation is being delayed by legal niceties of final forfeiture. This could be easily confirmed by the EFCC.

2. The Generating Set, Furniture are warehoused at our Transmission Office at Lugbe and the ICT DATA CENTER is currently warehoused at Radio House, Area 11, Garki.

In conclusion we challenge Mr. Simon Ateba to show evidence of high level fraud, money laundering, daylight theft and the act of paying for things that do not exist.



Mr Osita Okechukwu

Director General

Voice of Nigeria (VON)