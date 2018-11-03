WAEC: Atiku’s volunteers salute Buhari’s courage, integrity ahead of polls

The Atiku-Obi Volunteers Network, a group supporting the presidential ambition of the Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Pete Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the issuance of the certificate of attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari by WAEC.

Recall that the exam body had on Friday presented the certificate to Presdient Buhari in his office, a development which put to rest the claims in some quarters that the president did not sit for his WASSCE.

Speaking on the development, the Atiku-Obi Volunteers Network saluted the courage and integrity of the president for silencing his doubters.

Prince Charles Atanda, National Coordinator of the group, hailed Buhari for his respect for the rule of law and the diplomacy with which he handled the certificate issue till date.

Atanda said, “While in some quarters, it was insinuated that President Muhammadu Buhari being the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, should have bulldozed his way into obtaining his certificate from the Military authorities, he, the President Muhammadu Buhari choose the path of honour by writing to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for a certified true copies of his certificates, instead of dragging the Nigeria Army into the murky water of politics.

“The issuance of the attestation certificate by WAEC has indeed confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari sat for the WASSC examinations in 1961and putting to rest all forms and manners of speculations.

“This is indeed a testament of the principled nature of President Muhammadu Buhari and also a reflection on his leadership style that places a premium on diplomacy and penchant for doing the right thing and in the right way, and an attribute of a good president.

“The Atiku-Obi Volunteers Network is humbled by the rare display of statesmanship by President Muhammadu Buhari, and thus form the opinion that he remains by far one of the few Nigerians with such integrity and resume in terms of public conduct, respect for the rule of law, respect for institutions of government, and the constituted authorities in the various layers of government.

“It is also our considered opinion that if all Nigerians can act the way President Muhammadu Buhari does in his public and private conduct, Nigeria would indeed be a better place.

“This demonstration also attests to the sacred fact that the era of impunity and intimidation using state powers are gone in Nigeria. And that respect, sincerity of heart and purpose, commitment to national interest and working for the common good are now the order of the day under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

“We desire that other candidates in the forthcoming presidential elections emulate President Muhammadu Buhari because he has indeed proven that national interest should always supersede personal interest.

“And as the election campaigning takes shape, we therefore urge all the players to stick to the rules of engagement by respecting all the appropriate institutions leading to the ballot and should always put the interest of the nation ahead of all their undertakings.

“We also commend the leadership of WAEC for rising to the occasion in issuing an attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari in time to put to rest speculations that were already heating the polity.”