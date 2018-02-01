WAFU Cup: Ajibade, Igbinovia, 33 others hit Falcons’ camp

Falconets’ ace forward Rasheedat Ajibade and veteran midfielder Osas Igbinovia are at the top of a 35 –woman list of players invited to the camp of the Super Falcons ahead of the upcoming WAFU Women Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire, 10th – 24th February 2018.

The list, which also has veterans Joy Jegede and Mariam Ibrahim as well as junior internationals Gift Monday, Anam Imo and Mary Ologbosere, was released less than 24 hours after the unveiling in Abuja of new Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby.

The WAFU Women Cup of Nations provides a first opportunity for Dennerby and assistant Jorgen Petersson, alongside their Nigerian assistants Oni Olanrewaju Wemimo, Maureen Mmadu, Taiwo Omobolanle Tundun and Precious Dede to bond with the players they will be working with going forward.

All the players have been advised to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Thursday, 1st February 2018 with their international passports.

Eight –time African champions Nigeria will tackle Benin Republic, Senegal and Togo in Group B of the WAFU Women Cup of Nations, with host Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic to battle it out in Group A.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

GOALKEEPERS: Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Inneh Queens); Rita Akarekoh (Delta Queens); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Oluwaseun Bello (Police Machine)

DEFENDERS: Ayomide Ojo (Police Machine); Kemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Aiyeniberu (Sunshine Queens); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Sarah Ilodubah (Osun Babes); Joy Jegede (Delta Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Uju Okafor (Delta Queens)

MIDFIELDERS: Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Oluwakemi Toriola (Police Machine); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Delta Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (WAFA League); Peace Efih (Inneh Queens)

FORWARDS: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Mercy Amanze (Rivers Angels); Juliet Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Aminat Yakubu (Bayelsa Queens); Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Mariam Aluko (Confluence Queens); Rofiat Suleiman (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Precious Edewor (Ibom Angels); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels)