Wamakko on Tambuwal’s defection: When I go back to Sokoto, you’ll see who’s really in charge

Aliyu Wamakko, senator representing Sokoto north, says in a few days time, it will be clear which party is really in control of the state.

Wamakko said this in reaction to the defection of Aminu Tambuwal, the state governor, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal was elected speaker of the house of representatives under the platform of PDP but defected to APC in 2014.

He won the governorship ticket of the APC and defeated the PDP candidate in the 2015 election.

Wamakko commented on Tambuwal’s defection during an interview on NTA network news, saying Sokoto is “solidly” an APC state.

The senator said the people of the state are behind him and the other lawmakers who are still in the ruling party.

Wamakko served as the state governor between 2007 and 2015.

He said there is no cause for alarm, urging people to disregard “whatever you might have seen”.

“Let me assure you that the Sokoto state where I come from is an APC state. The entire state is solidly APC,” Wamakko said.

“Insha Allah by Saturday or Sunday when I get back to Sokoto, you will see who is really in charge of Sokoto. I am assuring you that there is no cause for alarm.

“Whatever you might have seen or might have been told, just take it as a mere story. What I am sure is that Sokoto state is solely an APC state.

“The people of Sokoto are solidly behind Mr President, General Muhammadu Buhari, they are certainly behind Wamakko, their senator and their former governor, they are solidly behind all the other senators and house of assembly members who remain to stay with APC.”

While Tambuwal defected, Ahmed Aliyu, his deputy, is still in the APC.