WATCH: Davido named best international act at BET Awards

Davido on Sunday won the 2018 BET award for best international act.

The ‘Aiye’ singer and Tiwa Savage were nominated for the award category.

Davido received the award during the ceremony in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday.

The singer was nominated alongside Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Booba (France), Dadju (France), Stormzy (UK), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), among others.









During his acceptance speech, Davido sent his condolence to D’banj who lost his one-year-old son on Sunday.

He said: “Before I go on, I wanna send condolences to my big brother. My condolences are with you. You are my brother.”



The singer also urged artistes in the diaspora to collaborate with their counterparts in Africa.

“And as I go on, I wanna talk about Africa. My continent has been so blessed to influence many cultures,” he said.

“Come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes. Get ready for me, let’s collaborate. My album drops this year. J. Cole. Yo Quay, I’m waiting on that verse Quay.”

The singer’s first taste of BET glory was in 2014 when he won best international act – Africa. Tiwa Savage was also nominated alongside Davido in 2014.

In 2017, the singer won the best worldwide act (Nigeria) and best African act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.







