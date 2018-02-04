We are not Embarking on Industrial Action, PTD Chairman tells NNPC

Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has assured the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it had no plan to embark on any strike action.

PTD Chairman, Otunba Oladiti Salman, who spoke with the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ugbamadu, on Friday stated that the purported ultimatum to government by NUPENG over the state of some roads in the Country was a ruse.

Otunba Salman said PTD strongly disowned the statement which has been trending in the social media, saying the misinformation is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to cause panic in the Country.

The PTD Chairman disclosed that his union was on the same page with government having had a parley Thursday 1st February in Abuja with the Honourable Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, where he noted comprehensive reports of on-going repairs and reconstructions of damaged highways were discussed.

Otunba Salman explained that at the meeting, the union was reassured by the comprehensive reports of all the on-going repairs and reconstruction of the damaged highways in parts of the Country, in addition to the promise of commencement of palliative works on them.

He informed that PTD would continue to champion the interests of its members always.