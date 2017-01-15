We did not grill Senator Kwankwaso, says APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday denied subjecting former Kano State Governor and now Senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was subjected to hours of questioning by leaders of the party at its headquarters.

A newspaper report on Saturday had alleged that the party had grilled Senator Kwankwaso for hours in a bid to get him tell his side of the story in the lingering feud between him and his successor at the Kano State Government House, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.

The APC in a statement on Saturday signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, dismissed the story as untrue. Explaining the true situation of things, Abdullahi said:

“We wish to state that, that report is not true. While it was correct that Senator Kwankwaso visited our party’s national secretariat in Abuja, but this was a private visit to the National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun and not a meeting of the NWC. The NWC has not held any meeting this year and so the issue of ‘grilling’ Senator Kwankwaso does not arise”.

The statement said it was not unusual for party men and women to visit its national chairman and indeed other officials of the NWC. It said this should not be construed to mean the NWC of the party was having a meeting.

It advised reporters to be more circumspect and to crosscheck facts if they have any doubt with the Publicity Department.