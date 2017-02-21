We have no hand in PDP crisis-APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it had nothing to do with the crisis engulfing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party made this known in a statement on Tuesday signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity secretary. The APC said in the statement:

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement credited to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that the APC is responsible for the action of the Police, which prevented some members of that faction from meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, initial venue of their stakeholders’ meeting. In that same statement, the Markarfi-led faction of the PDP also alleged that the APC had somehow influenced the Appeal Court decision which ruled against it in its quest to be named as the authentic PDP by the court.

“Neither of these allegations is true in any respect. The Police does not take instructions from the APC. The Police themselves have explained why they stopped the Markarfi group from meeting at the ICC. If the factional PDP is dissatisfied with the Police explanation, they could seek further clarifications from the Police or pursue alternative means of redress. So far, the Makarfi group has not faulted the Police or provided any proof for its allegations against the APC, which we find quite surprising, considering that Makarfi and his group have in their ranks, individuals who are sufficiently experienced to know that without any evidence, such allegations could easily be dismissed as baseless and therefore be ignored by all right thinking members of the public, including our party”.

The statement said the reason APC had not ignored the “wild allegations is because we are imperiled by utterances and conducts that attack the integrity and independence of our judicial system”. It said every Nigerians should be worried by the behaviour of the PDP, which is capable of eroding the confidence Nigerians in the judicial system.

“Even as they battle themselves for survival, we urge restraint in the interest of our democracy. We wish to reiterate that the APC has no interest in the internal crisis that is consuming the PDP, which is only one of several opposition parties in the country. We pray for them to put their house in order soon because as a political party that was once in the opposition, we believe that democracy is better served when the opposition is alive. However, we also know the PDP can only begin to take steps towards recovery if they stop peddling conspiracy theories and blaming imaginary enemies,” the statement said.