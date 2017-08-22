We have not zoned Anambra governorship-APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has report that it has zone the November 2017 Governorship election in Anambra State to a particular zone in the state.

The party in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, described the report as false.

“The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called to a report that the party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra state to a particular part of the state. This report is false.

“The party has not taken any such decision. We are committed to providing equal opportunity for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically in the primaries. All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should, therefore, ignore the misleading report,” the statement said.