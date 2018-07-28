We welcome more defectors from APC, others –Dickson

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, says the Peoples Democratic Party welcomes more defectors from the All Progressives Congress and other political parties in the country.

Dickson, who is the Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee and Chairman, South-South PDP Governors’ Forum, spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah-Agbo.

The governor’s aide said his principal had always believed that the PDP was the only true national party in Nigeria that could accommodate the interests of all Nigerians.

He described the PDP as the party for all, saying the emergence of former President Goodluck Jonathan as President of the country from the minority ethnic group proved it.

Ottah-Agbo stated, “Governor Seriake Dickson is excited by the defection of some politicians from the other party to the PDP. Many of them are simply returning home because they were members of the party.

“The governor is simply saying that more and more people who have left the PDP should return to the party because the PDP is the only true national party that can accommodate the interests of all Nigerians, including the minorities.

He quoted Dickson as calling on the leadership of the PDP to sustain the tempo of internal democracy that had been enthroned in the party.

He added, “The governor recalled that the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee has been doing things differently. Look at the primaries they conducted across the country; they have been free and fair.”