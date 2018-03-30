We’ll keep talking about corruption under Jonathan – Osinbajo, Tinubu

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have said they will continue to talk about the corruption perpetrated under the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

They stated this on Thursday at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, where the 66th birthday of the former governor of Lagos State was commemorated.

Osinbajo, who described corruption as an existential problem for Nigeria, said, “The corruption of the previous five years destroyed the economy.”

“They say don’t talk about it. What should we talk about? If we are not talking about it, then what is the lesson to Nigerians?” Tinubu said.

Details later…