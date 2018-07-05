We’ll review action of breakaway faction, says APC

Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party would react as soon as it has full details of the report on aggrieved persons who pulled out of the party.

On Wednesday, Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, announced the formation of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

When TheCable reached out to Abdullahi for comments over the development, he said the report was being studied.

“We have report of a group who have purportedly described themselves as faction of our party,” he said.

“We will be able to give our reaction as soon as we get the full details and have the opportunity to review it.”

Describing the APC as a party worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), R-APC accused the leadership of the ruling party of lacking political will.

“There is no evidence of any political will to reverse the decline of our party, while leaders who have created these circumstances continue to behave as if Nigerians owe our party votes as a matter of right,” the R-APC leader said in his inaugural statement.