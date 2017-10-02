We’ll revive Nigerian fashion industry, says Muse Modelling boss

Segun Oni, Muse Modeling Director on Friday said his agency is poised to revive the Nigerian fashion industry and promote indigenous culture in in the country and Africa at large.

Oni, director of the Abeokuta, Ogun State based agency added that his organisation will create and empower young beautiful models in the areas Advertisement, runway, commercials among others. He said:

“We would like to use this medium to say a big thanks to all prospective Muse Models. We really appreciate your presence and time spent with us. It wouldn’t have been a success without your presence. Thanks to our Moderators Akinwale and Damilola.

“As we await the list, we say Congratulations to all who made it to become one of Muse Models,” he said.