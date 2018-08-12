We’re not in cahoots with Saraki, EFCC replies Buhari’s adviser

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has responded to an allegation by an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari that it and other security agencies may have worked for the benefit of the embattled Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Babafemi Ojodu, Mr Buhari’s adviser on political matters, reportedly made the allegation in an article.

The allegation that some security agencies were working with Mr Saraki became rife last week after the siege by the State Security Service (SSS) on the National Assembly.

While many Nigerians believed the siege was to forcibly remove Mr Saraki from office as senate president, others including presidency officials believe the SSS was playing a script by the senate president.

Mr Saraki has rejected the allegation and condemned the siege on the National Assembly. He also commended the sack of the then SSS Director-General, Lawal Daura.

The EFCC in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Sunday said it was not working with Mr Saraki.

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a widely syndicated article by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the President on Political Matters entitled, fifth Columnists in Our Recent History, wherein he portrayed the Commission as a conscript in the devious plots by Senator Bukola Saraki to undermine the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to Ojudu, “From the shenanigans at the Benue House of Assembly, to the siege on National Assembly, the attack on judges home in the night, the so called barricade of the Senate President’s house, the laughable kidnap of Boy Dino and “his eleven hours on a tree’, the freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom accounts all are scripted, produced and acted by Oloye Productions”.

The Commission takes exception at the attempt to impute false motive to its investigative activities. The recent placement of a ‘Post No Debit Order’ on some accounts in Benue and Akwa Ibom States were the culmination of many months of painstaking investigation activities. To reduce such activities to the level of a stunt in a real or imaginary script by any politician is outrageous.

It is important to state that the EFCC is NOT a party to the so called script by Saraki. Members of the public should disregard the innuendo in Ojudu’s article as it is unfounded.

The Commission calls for circumspection on the part of political leaders, while urging them to seek clarification before making comments on matters they do not know about.

SOURCE: Premium Times