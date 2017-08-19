What I discussed with Buhari – Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said he “confidently looks forward” to President Muhammadu Buhari’s “imminent return home”.

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Mr. Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Mr. Saraki reported his impressions of the president’s health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

He also provided hints of his discussion with the ailing president.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone”, Saraki said.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has also remarked about President Buhari’s remarkable health improvement.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well”, Dogara Tweeted.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President,” he added.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for treatment of an undisclosed ailment for over 100 days.

SOURCE: Premium Times