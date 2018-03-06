What we’ll do if Buhari visits Rivers – Wike

The Government of Rivers State has reacted to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit.

The Rivers Government said the visit would afford the people of the state a rare opportunity to inform Buhari of the total neglect of the state by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government since it came into power.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, said, “The impending visit is a welcome development. He’s president for all Nigerians, and not the president of a particular part of the country or political party.

“The visit would afford us the opportunity of interacting with him, if his programme would permit, so that we tell him the challenges we are facing and also, the contributions and efforts we are making towards building a stronger and more united nation.

“We will use the opportunity to also tell him about the peculiar security challenges that Rivers State is facing and the fact that we have not received appropriate cooperation from the Police high command despite our complaints.

“We will also use the opportunity to tell him what INEC is doing and the fact that INEC is working with some security agencies to frustrate the 2019 elections in favour of his party.

“And we will assure him of our unalloyed commitment as we all work together in patriotism towards building a stronger and more united nation.”