Why Gombe APC caretaker committee was reconstituted-Senator Shuaibu

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated reasons why the Gombe State Caretaker Working Committee was reconstituted.

The Party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shuaibu on Monday evening while inaugurating the newly constituted four-member caretaker committee, cited “irreconcilable differences” among members of the previous Caretaker Working Committee.

Sen. Shuaibu said: “We have had a lot of challenges running the Party in Gombe state, challenges which I narrated when we inaugurated the first caretaker committee. We got to a stage where a consensus was reached as to how we can move the Party in Gombe state forward. Arising from that, we constituted a caretaker committee. The caretaker committee did a wonderful job, but along the line we observed some irreconcilable differences among the members.

“Observing that there was no way they could reconcile themselves, their personal differences, for that reason and only that reason we decided to ask them to step aside and we are today inaugurating a newly reconstituted caretaker committee.

“The caretaker committee basically is not there to do any other thing except what the National headquarter has asked them to do on the basis of resolutions reached with the stakeholders of Gombe during its meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC). Any other thing should be left for the NWC to handle. We can handle every challenge if we have the cooperation of the stakeholders. The newly constituted caretaker committee have a mission, a mandate and they are only expected to discharge their mandate not any other thing.”

The newly constituted caretaker members are: Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (State Chairman); Alh. Sani Haruna (State Dep. Chairman); Bello Kasimu Maigari (State Secretary) and Barr. A.B. Lusa (State Legal Adviser). The caretaker function will be for an initial renewable period of three (3) months commencing from 17th February, 2017 unless otherwise terminated by the National Working Committee (NWC).

In acceptance remarks on behalf of the Gombe APC Caretaker Working Committee members, the Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana promised to work strictly in line with the Terms of Reference provided by the APC NWC. Gubana called for the support of stakeholders in the Gombe state chapter of the Party so that the APC can emerge as a strong and united political force in the leadup to the 2019 general elections. “I plead with APC elders in Gombe state to come together let us solve this problem. Let us have one APC in Gombe state. Let us ensure that in 2019 an APC governor takes over the administration of the state.” Gubana said.

Meanwhile, former governor of Gombe State and Senator, Mohammed Danjuma Goje while delivering a vote of thanks at the inauguration debunked reports that he was planning to impose a Governor in Gombe State, come 2019. He expressed readiness to work and support the newly inaugurated caretaker committee. “Danjuma Goje has no governorship candidate he wants to install in Gombe. The ultimate aim is to have an APC governor in Gombe state, come 2019.“ Sen. Goje said.

In attendance at the inauguration were the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; National Youth leader, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo; National Treasurer, Alh. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; National Welfare Secretary, Alh. Ibrahim Masari; Zonal Woman Leader (North East), Fatima Danjuma; former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Aliyu Modibbo Umar; former Minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idris and other party leaders and stakeholders in the Gombe State Chapter of the Party.

DSC_3621: (L-R) Deputy National Chairman (North), All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Lawal Shuaibu; APC National Treasurer, Alh. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa and State Chairman, Gombe State APC Caretaker Working Committee, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana during the inauguration.

DSC_3608: State Chairman, Gombe State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Working Committee, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (standing) giving an acceptance speech during the inauguration. He is flanked by the State Secretary, Bello Kasimu Maigari (middle) and State Deputy Chairman, Alh. Sani Haruna.

DSC_3583: A cross-section of dignitaries during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconstituted Gombe State Caretaker Working Committee at the Party’s National Secretariat on Monday evening.