Why We Are Upgrading NIPOST -Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has expressed confidence that efforts by the National Assembly to reposition the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to boost its revenue generation by upgrading its operations to latest standards will yield desired results.

He said the postal service will benefit greatly from latest technological innovations which will widen its reach, create more customer base and ultimately, lead to more revenue generation for the federal government.

Dogara made this declaration while opening a public hearing on two Telecommunications Bills, organised by the House Committee on Telecommunications at the National Assembly.

He said, “Today’s world is constantly being shaped by advancements in the field of ICT and we are confident that given the right environment, NIPOST could benefit from such technological feats and improve it’s resource base through the provision of improved Postal Services to the people irrespective of geographical locations.”

The Bills are: (i)For an Act to repeal Nigerian Postal Service and establish the Nigeria Postal Commission to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal services, and

(ii.) A Bill for an Act to amend the Stamp Duties Act, to ensure compliance with current realities and for related matters.

Dogara acknowledged that while NIPOST cannot be said to be moribund, these bills nonetheless seek to create an enabling environment for NIPOST to measure up with the advanced postal administration in the deployment of its services, while aiding it to attain financial autonomy and shore up staff morale.

“The 8th House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly is undoubtedly committed to exercising its obligations under the Constitution to ensure that all government agencies and Parastatals maximize their potentials through the enactment of enabling laws,” he added.