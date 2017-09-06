Why we cant hold today’s FEC meeting – Lai Moh’d

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari has again cancelled today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. This will be the second time the meeting which usually holds every Wednesday is put on hold since the President returned from his medical trip abroad.

In a terse statement, the minister explained that the meeting was put off due to lack of preparedness as a result of the long Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

The minister, in a statement by his Special ‎Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, said: “This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

“The two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.”

Today’s meeting would have been the second to be attended by President Buhari since his return from a medical follow-up in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The President, is presently in Daura, his country home, in Katsina State since Wednesday last week ‎where he spent the Sallah celebration. President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday August 19 ‎but did not convene FEC meeting in the first week of his resumption in office.