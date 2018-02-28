Wike decries actions of street traders

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has decried the manner street traders deface newly constructed roads across Port Harcourt metropolis.

Governor Wike spoke, Tuesday, after stopping some traders that defaced parts of Nkpogu roundabout on Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road under construction by his administration.

The governor appealed to the traders to use existing markets to sell their wares, saying that their activities by the roadside were not helpful to aesthetics. Wike who was accompanied by former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, told the street traders that selling at such points also endangers their lives. He directed security operatives to work with relevant state government agencies to restore sanity to major locations across the state capital. He urged residents of Port Harcourt to support the efforts of the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitation of the state capital.