Wike dismisses DSS allegation as false, baseless alarm

The Rivers State Government has described the statement by the DSS that Governor Nyesom Wike is planning to distrupt governance in some agencies of government, as a “false and baseless alarm”

Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Dr. Austin Tam-George, in a swift reaction said:

“It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State, and bring the state government into disrepute.

“Governor Wike is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave Governor Wike alone, and instead focus their operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70, 000 people, and displaced 6 million Nigerians , in the past six years.

The statement said the government and people of Rivers State will not succumb to cheap blackmail by the DSS, or any federal agency by whatever name.