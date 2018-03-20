Wike has put end to riverine, upland dichotomy —PDP

People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has said Governor Nyesom Wike has put an end to the aged-long riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers State.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, Monday, at Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state, while receiving members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who decamped to PDP through Grassroots Development Initiatives, GDI. Nwanosike said: “We have a leader and that is Wike, the Governor of Rivers State. He is making us proud. He has changed the face of the Rivers people.

He has managed our economy very well, he has given us good roads. “Today, you cannot differentiate between the riverine and the upland, because everywhere is connected by roads, credit to Wike and nobody can change that vision. “As the spokesperson of PDP, Wike has completed every arrangement to complete the internal roads for Kalabari people before he leaves office. Wike had come to wipe away the tears of the Kalabari people. He belongs to all the ethnic groups in the state, that is why his developmental strides spread across the 23 local government areas of the state.”