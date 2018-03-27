Wike: I’ll fast, pray that God keeps Danjuma for saying the truth about armed forces

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says Theophilus Danjuma’s statement about the alleged non-neutrality of the nation’s armed forces is the “obvious truth”.

On Saturday, Danjuma, a former minister of defence, accused the army and other security agencies of colluding with killers to attack Nigerians.

“The armed forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits. They kill people, kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them,” Danjuma had said.

Commenting on the issue during the swearing in of judges in Port Harcourt on Monday, the governor said the federal government has abandoned its role of securing the citizens.

He said Nigeria, as it is, is now “completely directionless (and heading) on a dangerous downward slide”.

The governor said having said the truth, he is going to fast and pray for God to protect Danjuma.

“Nigeria has got to a point that we don’t know where we are heading,” he said.

“I don’t fast, but I will fast and pray to God to keep General Danjuma. General Theophilus Danjuma has said the truth. It is happening daily in Rivers state.”

Wike also took a swipe at critics of his administration over the introduction of the neighbourhood safety corps.

He said: “We only replicated what is in existence in Lagos state, but nobody queries that of Lagos state. Only recently, Nasarawa state launched her outfit, without being challenged.

“The recent deliberate crisis and threat of violence by the APC on the setting up of the neighbourhood safety corps underscores the devilish schemes to promote insecurity in Rivers state.”