Wike inaugurates water projects in two LGs

In continuation of the state-wide roll out of projects, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday flagged off the Rivers State Government, European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Water and Sanitation projects in two Local Government Areas of the state.

Performing the flag off at a school in Nkoro in Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, the governor said that his administration was committed to the provision of potable water for rural dwellers.

Wike, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, further hinted that the water and the sanitation projects would be implemented in the benefiting communities.

He said: “The people of these local government areas must take full ownership of the projects. That is why we are performing the flag off with the active participation of the people.

“The state government is a multi-sector developer. This administration is active in the health sector, education sector, road infrastructure and special projects. The commitment is to improve the lives of the people.”

Wike urged the benefiting communities to support and cooperate with the handlers of the projects for early delivery, saying that the projects would be delivered in nine months across the two benefiting local government areas.

In his remarks, Team Leader of the European Union Partners, Albert Acheten, also urged the benefiting communities to play key roles in the maintenance of the projects when completed, even as he said that the design of the scheme was demand-driven with communities playing active roles through suggestions.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, Mr. Boma Brown said that the water projects would go a long way in helping to improve the health and living standard of the people.

He, however, lauded the state governor for sustaining the roll-out of projects since December last year, even as the National Authorising Officer, Opalebi Olanrewaju, said the European Development Fund was committed to carrying out its oversight functions in ensuring the realisation of the projects.

Olanrewaju urged the contractors to work in line with approved specifications to deliver the projects.