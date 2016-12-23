“Wike’s” leaked audio: Our fears have been confirmed, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said its fears the leaked audio recording where a voice purported to be that of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was heard admitting to bribing some electoral officials and threatening to kill them if his instructions were not followed, has confirmed the alarm it raised in the days leading up to the Rivers State Re-run elections that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was planning to plunge Rivers State into violence.

The APC in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, stated that going by the revelations from the leaked audio recordings, it is obvious that Governor Wike may have engaged in unwholesome conducts that might have compromised the integrity of the electoral process and undermined his office as the Chief Security Officer of a state.

The statement added that the only logical conclusion from this therefore is that the electoral victories of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been obtained in the election were achieved through underhand dealings and intimidation of officials.

“Recall that on December 6, 2016, the APC alerted security agencies on reports of a massive arms build-up and other sinister plots that Wike and the PDP planned to execute on the day of the legislative rerun elections in Rivers State.

“Nigerians have watched with grave concern how the process of the just concluded legislative rerun election has led to the death of ordinary citizens in the state including security officers. The statement that Governor Wike appeared to have made on record has now pointed directly at where responsibility should be placed for the violence that attended the election,” the statement said.

The APC stated that it was also evident that the allegations by the Rivers State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of an assassination threat on Wike and the allegation by Wike that APC Governors funded violence in the state during the election might have been deliberately contrived to cover-up the role that the Governor had played in the violence that attended the election.

“The APC condemns any form of violence as it relates to elections or any other matter. In this instance, we urge security agencies to do the needful and ensure that sponsors and perpetrators of violence, no matter how highly placed, are brought to justice,” the statement noted.