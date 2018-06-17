Woeful Eagles fail to soar, lose 2-0 to Croatia

Nigeria’s Super Eagles fumbled to a 2-0 defeat to Croatia in their first match at the FIFA 2018 World Cup going on in Russia, failing to salvage Africa’s pride.

Croatia opened scoring on 32 minutes through an own goal by Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo.

Moments after Ante Rebic’s deflected strike went out for a corner, Croatia grabbed the opener courtesy of the unfortunate Etebo, who has joined Stoke City.

A corner from the right was swung in. It was nodded on towards Mario Mandzukic, whose header, which appeared to be going wide, came off some part of Etebo’s body and went into the net.

Croatia added the second goal on 71 minutes through a penalty by Lucas Modric a careless foul on Mandzukic.

The Real Madrid man avoided a ‘Messi’ and slotted the ball to the right of Francis Uzoho, who went the other way.