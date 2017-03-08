Yakubu, ex-NNPC GMD, demands N1bn and apology from EFCC

Andrew Yakubu, former GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has asked a federal high court in Abuja to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay him N1bn as a compensation for the violation of his rights.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe, Yakubu is praying the court to shield him from further investigation by the EFCC.

He is also demanding that the EFCC and attorney-general of the federation (AGF) tender a public apology to him in two widely published national dailies for the violation of his rights.

Ahmed Mohammed, the judge, has fixed Thursday for the hearing of the suit filed by Yakubu against the EFCC and the AGF.

On February 3, operatives of the anti-graft agency raided a building of the former NNPC chief, and recovered the sum of $9.8m and £74,000 stashed in a fire-proof safe.

On February 8, Yakubu reported to the EFCC Kano zonal office where he allegedly admitted being the owner of both the house and the recovered money.

SOURCE: The Cable