You wasted two years on propaganda, PDP replies APC, FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accusing it of wasting two years on propaganda while Nigeria drifted to the abyss.

The party in a statement issued on its behalf by Dayo Adeyeye, its National Publicity Secretary, decried the attempt of leading figures in the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration to denigrate the achievements of the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The party said:

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

OUR ACHIEVEMENTS IN OFFICE ARE UNDENIABLE – PDP

1. We have read comments made by the National Publicity Secretary

of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), Alhaji Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi,

Mallam Garba Shehu, Special Assistant to the President on Media, and

other senior members of the Ruling Party such as former Governor, Segun

Oni and Dr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of the Voice of

Nigeria where they attempted to rubbish the comments made by former

President Goodluck Jonathan that his Administration performed well

during his term in office.

2. It is our firm belief that these statements were borne out of

ignorance, lacking in depth and are devoid of the Sort of critical

thinking that one would expect from highly placed government officials.

However, these officials seem bent on continuing what has become an

official position of the Ruling Party to reduce commentary on public

issues, and indeed the art of governance to comedy.

3. It is shameful and embarrassing that having been in power for

two and a half years, the Ruling Party is unable to point to cogent,

convincing and data driven achievements. Instead, it has spent the bulk

of its time designing and implementing a communication strategy around

massive propaganda, half truths and outright falsehood in an attempt to

continually deceive the Nigerian people.

4. For the sake of emphasis, we reiterate our position that the

Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan performed well

during its term in office. There are no indices anywhere in Nigeria, or

indeed in the world, by which the Administration of President Muhammadu

Buhari can be measured as performing better than any PDP administration

since 1999.

5. For the avoidance of doubt, some of the achievements of our

Party while in power include:

(a) As at May 29, 2015, Nigeria was the Largest Economy in Africa

valued at over $500billion. A combination of the incoherent policies and

incompetence of the Ruling Party have significantly shrunk the size of

the Nigerian Economy since the Inception of the Current Administration.

(b) As at May 29, 2015, Nigeria was the No, 1 Destination for

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa. Up to that point, investors

responded to the policies designed and implemented by the Jonathan

Administration by investing billions of Dollars in the Nigerian Economy.

However, since the Inauguration of the Buhari Administration, investors

have voted with their feet having been discouraged by the inchoate and

incoherent policies being implemented by the APC led Federal Government.

(c) The Jonathan Administration maintained a ‘Single Digit Inflation

Rate’ for several years. Inflation stood at 9.6% at the Inception of the

Buhari Administration. The incompetence of the Current Economic

Management Team has resulted in inflation rising as high as 18.72% in

January 2017 before settling at 16.1% in July 2017. This had led to the

Skyrocketing of the Price of goods, services and food items thereby

making staples unaffordable to millions of Nigerians.

It is not a coincidence that the last time Nigerians had to deal with

the Current level of widespread hunger and lack was when President

Muhammadu Buhari held sway as military Head of State between 1984 and

1985.

(d) The APC led Federal Government inherited an economy that had

grown at an average of 7% per annum for the previous 10 years. Indeed,

when President Buhari spoke at the Chatham House in February 2015, he

admitted that the Nigerian economy had experienced growth for several

years. At the time, several global economic experts projected Nigeria to

be among the top 7 growing economies in the world in 2016.

However, the APC led Federal Government has managed to lead the Nation

to 6 consecutive quarters of economic recession without a coherent,

cogent strategy to bring our economy out of the woods.

(e) The Jonathan Administration is widely acclaimed for conducting

free, fair and credible elections. Since the Inception of the Current

Administration, Nigerians have witnessed widespread and blatant

manipulation of the electoral process to suit the whim of the Ruling

Party. Easy examples can be found in the refusal to postpone the Ondo

State Gubernatorial Election even though valid reasons existed that

warranted its postponement; and the postponement of the Edo State

Gubernatorial Election for no justifiable reason when it became obvious

that the Ruling Party was going to lose that election to enable it

manipulate the process. Since the Inception of this Administration, the

Phenomenon of “inconclusive elections” has become a regular feature of

our electoral system.

(f) The Jonathan Administration had implemented an agricultural

sector transformation programme that ensured a reduction of the National

Food Import Bill by encouraging increased local production of staple

food items. An example of the Results of this policy was the Reduction

of the Price of a bag of rice from N14,000 per bag in 2012 to N8, 500 in

2014. The Price of a bag of rice currently stands at N18, 000 having

peaked at N22,000 per bag in 2016.

The success of this programme ensured that the Massive flooding which

hit many farming communities in the food production belts of the Country

in 2012 did not result in famine and a radical increase in the costs of

staple food items.

(g) The Jonathan Administration took an institutional approach to

tackling corruption in the Country. In this wise, the Administration

designed several technological tools to tackle corruption. These

include:

• Treasury Savings Account (TSA)

• Government Integrated Financial Management Information System

(GIFMIS)

• Integrated Payroll & Personnel Information System (IPPIS)

When added to other institutional anti-corruption tools like

the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent

Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC), our Party

instituted the existing institutional framework with which to fight

corruption.

It is imperative to point out that, despite being in charge of the

Executive and possessing a majority in both houses of the National

Assembly, the Ruling Party has failed to add anything to or strengthen

the Anti-corruption framework and infrastructure of the Country.

It is also incumbent on us to point out that the Current Administration

has taken a pedestrian approach to fighting corruption by engaging in

media trials rather than actively prosecuting cases in court. This

approach has had an adverse effect on the Country with the Egmont Group,

an international financial intelligence sharing anti-corruption body,

using the Nigerian prosecution agencies penchant for sharing sensitive

information with the Media as a basis for Nigeria’s suspension from the

Group.

6. The list of achievements of the Jonathan Administration, and

indeed past PDP administrations, are too numerous to mention and

completely dwarf the wasted years of APC’s governance.

7. It is important to note that several senior members of APC who

constantly feel the need to deride and denigrate our Party using

falsehoods as a foundation were once members of our Party. It is

important to point out, for instance, that Alhaji Bolaji Ojo-Abdullahi

was a Minister under the Jonathan Administration, Chief Segun Oni was

also a former member of our Party on whose platform he rose to become

Governor of Ekiti State.

Having served in such offices, it does not lie in the mouth of such men

to state that PDP failed Nigerians. If these men, and others of their

ilk find it so convenient to deny their past, we wonder what they will

say about the Present in the near future.

8. It is necessary to inform the Ruling Party that Nigerians are

suffering under the Weight of the Anti-people policies they have been

forced to live and do business under. As a result, the Ruling Party’s

days at the helm of affairs are numbered. The professional propagandists

of the APC will realize too late that blaming the ills of the Country on

past administrations while doing nothing about them for four clear years

will not save them on the Day of Judgement. And the Day of reckoning is

very much at hand.

God bless Nigeria! God bless the PDP!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary